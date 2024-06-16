Cim LLC Buys Shares of 47,265 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.