Cim LLC Buys Shares of 47,265 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Copart
In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Copart Stock Performance
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
