Cim LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Trex by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

Trex Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TREX opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.