Cim LLC Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IUSG opened at $127.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $127.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.36. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.