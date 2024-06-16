Cim LLC Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IUSG opened at $127.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $127.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.36. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
