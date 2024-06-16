Cim LLC Invests $15.33 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 71,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,000. Tractor Supply accounts for about 2.6% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $280.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

