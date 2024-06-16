Cim LLC Invests $21.05 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,047,000. Synopsys comprises about 3.6% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $590.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $558.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

