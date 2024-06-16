Cim LLC Invests $23.55 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,547,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,904,000 after buying an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,995,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

