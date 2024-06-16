Cim LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,139 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 46,522 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,701,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $442.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $443.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

