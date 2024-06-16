Cim LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 27.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,592 shares of company stock worth $13,424,584 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $538.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $572.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.40. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

