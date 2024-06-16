Cim LLC Makes New $15.82 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cim LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.