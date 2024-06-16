Cim LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Cim LLC owned approximately 5.77% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,037,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,484,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 211.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 64,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,696 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.