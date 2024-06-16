Cim LLC Makes New $9.33 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 442,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.6% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

