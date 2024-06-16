Cim LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.