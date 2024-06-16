Cim LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 463,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,886,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

