Cim LLC Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $425.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.70 and a 200 day moving average of $374.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.86.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

