Cim LLC Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after buying an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $148,515,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

