Cim LLC Purchases New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.07. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

