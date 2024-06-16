Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 292,400 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 292,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,114,000. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

