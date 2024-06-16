Cim LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,466 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Qualys by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 59,755 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,543 shares of company stock worth $3,250,832. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $136.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.10. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

