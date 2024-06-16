Cim LLC Takes $21.88 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,882,000. Booking makes up about 3.7% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,080,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,859.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,667.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3,571.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,587.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

