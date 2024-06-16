Cim LLC Takes $996,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $184.70 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.56. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

