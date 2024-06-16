Cim LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 93,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

