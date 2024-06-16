Cim LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 115,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,000. Progressive comprises 3.1% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day moving average is $190.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

