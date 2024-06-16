Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.10. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 2,226,237 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,154,996 shares of company stock worth $8,708,673. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $9,901,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.