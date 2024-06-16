Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $45.15. 3,207,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,318,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Specifically, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.