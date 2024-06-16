Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.2 days.

Clariant Price Performance

Clariant stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

