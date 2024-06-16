Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.10. 1,680,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,153,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.