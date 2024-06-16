Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.10. 1,680,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,153,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 692,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 363,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

