CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,069 shares of company stock worth $3,783,917. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.