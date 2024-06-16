Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Co-Diagnostics worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $1.59 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 582.36%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.