Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,968 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Cogent Biosciences worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 6.2 %

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

