Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,868 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,692,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,252,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

