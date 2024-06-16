Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

