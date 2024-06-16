Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.31. Approximately 2,217,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 20,099,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

