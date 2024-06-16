Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $314.99 and last traded at $316.19. 56,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 359,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.35 and a 200 day moving average of $270.39.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

