Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.53

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and traded as low as $14.65. Commerzbank shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 9,240 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Commerzbank Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Commerzbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

