Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDAQ opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 821.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 498,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 444,489 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

