ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $20.10 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

