Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Center Lake Capital Management LLC

Center Lake Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 6.2% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

