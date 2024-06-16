Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Trading Down 2.4%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 1,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Corbion Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Corbion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.4836 dividend. This is a boost from Corbion’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Corbion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.66%.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

