Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) were down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 394,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,375,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,572 shares of company stock worth $3,710,877 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,081,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

