Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

