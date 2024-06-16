Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

