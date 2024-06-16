Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.18

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.18 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 80.70 ($1.03). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 76.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 470,406 shares.
Costain Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £213.77 million, a PE ratio of 960.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.
Insider Transactions at Costain Group
In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total value of £220,305.54 ($280,536.79). Insiders own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Costain Group Company Profile
Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.
