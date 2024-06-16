Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $7,222,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3,667.1% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,077,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $855.67 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $516.54 and a 1-year high of $856.18. The company has a market cap of $379.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $774.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $722.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

