Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

CMCT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

