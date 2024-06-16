Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 67.3% in May

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

