CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.77 and last traded at $64.04. Approximately 334,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,660,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.