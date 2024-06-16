Critical Review: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) vs. InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2.99% 6.63% 1.38% InvenTrust Properties 2.70% 0.45% 0.28%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of recent ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Risk and Volatility

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 2.19 $200,000.00 $0.03 60.69 InvenTrust Properties $258.68 million 6.49 $5.27 million $0.10 247.20

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

