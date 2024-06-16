Critical Survey: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) versus Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Gorilla Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -4.91% -6.56% -3.34% Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $271.83 million 6.16 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -113.00 Gorilla Technology Group $64.69 million 0.42 $13.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares AvePoint and Gorilla Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gorilla Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint.

Risk & Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AvePoint and Gorilla Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Gorilla Technology Group has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,834.43%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than AvePoint.

Summary

Gorilla Technology Group beats AvePoint on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

