CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 283,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,004,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get CureVac alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVAC

CureVac Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $821.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that CureVac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CureVac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.