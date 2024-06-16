CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Up 55.8% in May

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the May 15th total of 11,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

